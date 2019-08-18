Jvl Advisors Has Upped Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $3.54 Million as Share Value Declined; Waters Parkerson & Company Position in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 5.91 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 138,935 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tower Semiconductor: Solid Business Selling At Distressed Prices – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TowerJazz, Cadence and Lumerical Deliver Silicon-Photonics and SiGe- Integrated PDK with a Complete Optical Transceiver Design Environment – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares to 323,268 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,799 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “WPX Energy Raises Full-Year Oil Guidance by 4% and Initiates $400M Stock Repurchase Plan – Stockhouse” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.