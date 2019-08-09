Jvl Advisors Has Upped Its Encana (ECA) Holding; Ch Robinson Worldwid New (CHRW) Position Upped by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 28.67M shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwid New (CHRW) by 85.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 5,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 11,637 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ch Robinson Worldwid New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 1.60M shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 50,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,297 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 46,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.1% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 100,200 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 3,502 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Com Of Vermont accumulated 37 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 57,770 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% or 220 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 6,187 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,536 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 508 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 33,029 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Ironwood Inv Counsel owns 1.16% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 33,789 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $165,204 activity. $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Freeman Angela K..

