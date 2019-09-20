Jvl Advisors Has Lowered Its Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Position as Shares Declined; As Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Stock Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Stake by $2.74 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 80,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 163,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 243,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 45,419 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 234,884 shares traded or 58.93% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13,060 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 120,925 shares. 55,308 are held by Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us. 17,300 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Maltese Capital Limited Liability Company owns 260,040 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 27,477 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 37,404 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 4,053 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr, a Ohio-based fund reported 163,191 shares. D E Shaw And owns 43,454 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 149,142 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13,976 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 642,614 shares.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36M for 10.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QCR Holdings Appoints Kurt Gibson Chief Executive Officer of Community State Bank – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and QCR Holdings, Inc. Announce That Illinois Bank & Trust Will Acquire the Assets of Rockford Bank and Trust Company – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Lc holds 17,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 247,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.29 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 189,666 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 69,958 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communications Na invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 237,313 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.28% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Pnc Financial Services Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,242 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 21,613 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Foundry Limited reported 514,715 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 103,329 are held by Victory Capital Management. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).