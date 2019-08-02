Jvl Advisors Has Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $10.94 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Centre Asset Management Has Upped Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $2.31 Million as Shares Declined

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.1093 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3707. About 3.38 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 74,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 269,740 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 195,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital LP accumulated 0.2% or 356,700 shares. Yorktown & Rech reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 298,028 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 58,199 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 8,109 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle invested in 199,674 shares. The Korea-based Pension Serv has invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 21,475 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity. Centre Asset Management invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Stoneridge Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Kanawha Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 39,075 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 143,433 shares stake. Da Davidson holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 22,146 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,559 shares in its portfolio.

