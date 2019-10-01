Jvl Advisors Has Decreased Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Share Price Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 112,582 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 177.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 93,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 145,577 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $839,000, up from 52,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 338,112 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.59M shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 704,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

