Jvl Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.54 Million; Nantahala Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by $24.70 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 350,157 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.06M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,675 are owned by Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 951,020 shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc owns 42,909 shares. Fiera Cap invested 0.09% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 130,602 shares. Hexavest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Piedmont Investment holds 10,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,621 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Carlson Cap Lp owns 712,400 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Amer Interest Gp Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 268 were reported by First Personal Fincl Service. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.03% stake. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Victory Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

