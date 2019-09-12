Jvl Advisors Decreased Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Fort Point Capital Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 2.15M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 180,127 shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM)

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, down from 4,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $378.15. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 103,377 shares to 171,677 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc (Put) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.57 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.