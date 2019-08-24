Jvl Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX); Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Facebook (FB) Position

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 293,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.61 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Data Sharing Practices Head to EU Top Court (Audio); 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Full story: Facebook hires digital forensics firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS IRAN POLICY SHOULD NEVER LEAD US TO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Mgmt Assoc has 27,400 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 797,101 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 76,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 177 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 4.01 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Loews Corp holds 0% or 24,900 shares. Geode Lc accumulated 4.10M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 268,360 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0% or 22,430 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Adage Partners Grp Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc reported 202,835 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 348,985 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares to 593,205 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,418 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

