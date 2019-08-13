Jvl Advisors Boosted Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $3.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed Apple Computer (Put) (AAPL) Stake by $4.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 8.35M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 88.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 2.02% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Lc invested in 0.94% or 105,025 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc invested in 15,134 shares. Madrona Fin Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 5,467 shares. Johnson Gru has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 12,050 shares. Profund has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 3.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schulhoff & Company Inc has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rowland And Comm Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 47,972 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 190,230 shares. Private Tru Na reported 71,676 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 63,511 shares. Orca Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.13% or 14,433 shares. Condor Capital Management owns 50,374 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Corp (NYSE:T) by 131,047 shares to 490,303 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 323,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs Etf (SDOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Agf Investments America Inc has 0.27% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Massachusetts Fin Ma invested in 4.74 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Prudential holds 0.02% or 689,322 shares in its portfolio. Allstate invested 0.07% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested 0.97% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cwm Lc reported 248 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 38,077 shares. Daruma Cap Ltd Liability owns 247,766 shares. Perella Weinberg Lp accumulated 1.25% or 2.00M shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). D E Shaw And invested in 11,100 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.13% stake. 2.31M were accumulated by Sir Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

