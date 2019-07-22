Jvl Advisors Boosted Stake in Encana (ECA) by $10.94 Million as Share Price Rose; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Cut Stake in Noble Energy (NBL) as Valuation Rose

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 21.85M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 339,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.20 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 2.68M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.