Jvl Advisors Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $10.94 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Decreased Its Stake by $1.01 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 13.70M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 20.65 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Advsr Lc reported 6,200 shares stake. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Management Inc has 0.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 108,282 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Management Com has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blue Chip Prns Incorporated owns 16,109 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 8,948 shares. Old National Natl Bank In invested 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Agf Invs holds 245,309 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 117,334 were reported by Boston & Mngmt. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sei Communication invested in 0.28% or 1.55M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% or 42,288 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 18,410 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Farmers Comml Bank holds 1.93% or 66,171 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Co holds 2.64% or 305,920 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.70 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.