Just Energy Group (JE) Valuation Rose While Advisors Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $745,725; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (JE) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 248,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Just Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.0599 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3499. About 24,375 shares traded. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME JIM BROWN AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40; 20/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 27/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – CO-CEOS DEBORAH MERRIL AND JAMES LEWIS TO REMAIN DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 27/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 15/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS INITIATION NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 433,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 915,065 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.94M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 1.37M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 39,791 shares to 191,310 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 15,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,911 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Barnett Inc has 0.19% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 0.01% or 379,921 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership holds 2.21% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 2.25 million shares. Thompson Management has invested 0.6% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 794,253 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 5,876 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 149,325 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 47,260 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Captrust Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 7,792 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. California State Teachers Retirement holds 207,822 shares. Madison Invest holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 603,042 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

