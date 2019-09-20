Just Energy Group (JE) Shareholder Td Asset Management Cut Its Position by $423,600 as Valuation Declined; Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Its Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Stake by $2.13 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 34,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 185,450 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53 million, up from 151,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 69,451 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (JE) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 105,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.19% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Just Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 1.28 million shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 8.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 15/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS INITIATION NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 20/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY FACILITY RAISED TO $352.5M FROM $342.5M; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million; 18/04/2018 – Just Energy Group Announces Favorable Renegotiation of Credit Facility; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group 4Q Rev C$1.02B; 17/05/2018 – Lakehouse plc Acquisition of Just Energy Solutions Ltd; 27/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,645 shares to 17,245 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 104,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Analysts await Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Just Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,450 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). The New York-based Walthausen & Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.54% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Cap Mgmt Associate, New York-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Zacks Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.01% or 834,063 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 1,280 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Osterweis Cap Management Inc owns 3,939 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 114,075 shares. Mondrian Partners Ltd stated it has 0.06% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 15,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors LP owns 35,244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 320,399 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 89,543 shares to 42,413 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 44,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,600 shares, and cut its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO).

