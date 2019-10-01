Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Reaches $2.22 After 3.00% Down Move; ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (RKHNF) Sellers Increased By 75.76% Their Shorts

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKHNF) had an increase of 75.76% in short interest. RKHNF’s SI was 23,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 75.76% from 13,200 shares previously. With 28,500 avg volume, 1 days are for ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKHNF)’s short sellers to cover RKHNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0952 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 1.77 million shares traded or 36.59% up from the average. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 8.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 18/04/2018 – REG-JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 15/03/2018 JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY FACILITY RAISED TO $352.5M FROM $342.5M; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP SEES FY BASE EBITDA C$200M TO C$220.0M; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 27/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $332.54 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $2.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JE worth $9.98M less.

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. The company has market cap of $332.54 million. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy divisions. It has a 1.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Analysts await Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Just Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.