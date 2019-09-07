Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Utilities companies, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 1.76 1.97 Exelon Corporation 48 1.30 N/A 2.40 18.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Just Energy Group Inc. and Exelon Corporation. Exelon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Just Energy Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Just Energy Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Exelon Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Just Energy Group Inc. and Exelon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Exelon Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Just Energy Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 333.07%. Exelon Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $52.7 consensus price target and a 9.52% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Just Energy Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelon Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Just Energy Group Inc. and Exelon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.23% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned 34.88% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Exelon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Just Energy Group Inc. -3.07% -20.78% -5.19% -5.96% -8.68% 5.15% Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09%

For the past year Just Energy Group Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while Exelon Corporation has -0.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelon Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Just Energy Group Inc.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.