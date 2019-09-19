Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Comparison side by side

Both Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|1.76
|1.97
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|103
|4.32
|N/A
|1.83
|54.85
Table 1 demonstrates Just Energy Group Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dominion Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Just Energy Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Just Energy Group Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Just Energy Group Inc.’s upside potential is 222.58% at a $5 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Just Energy Group Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.23% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 34.88% of Just Energy Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|-3.07%
|-20.78%
|-5.19%
|-5.96%
|-8.68%
|5.15%
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|-0.68%
|-2.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.5%
For the past year Just Energy Group Inc. had bullish trend while Dominion Energy Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Dominion Energy Inc. beats Just Energy Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
