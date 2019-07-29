Just Eat (LON:JE) Stock Rating Kept by Peel Hunt; Owens & Minor (OMI) SI Increased By 1.49%

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) had an increase of 1.49% in short interest. OMI’s SI was 11.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.49% from 11.46M shares previously. With 989,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI)’s short sellers to cover OMI’s short positions. The SI to Owens & Minor Inc’s float is 19.19%. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 1.07M shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR CUT TO TO BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW

In an analyst report revealed on 29 July, Peel Hunt maintained their Sell rating on Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 5.51 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 66.83 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Analysts await Just Eat plc (LON:JE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 333.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. JE’s profit will be $477,349 for 2887.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Just Eat plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 27.22% or GBX 172.99 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 808.59. About 7.58M shares traded or 206.81% up from the average. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 850’s average target is 5.12% above currents GBX 808.59 stock price. Just Eat had 53 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Thursday, June 27. The stock of Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 930,137 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gp reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 350 were accumulated by Huntington Savings Bank. Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,503 shares. Hrt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 14,210 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 84,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 7.07M shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 426,631 shares. 48,200 are held by Numerixs Inv.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $168.04 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.