Just Eat (LON:JE) Investors: Peel Hunt Reconfirms “Sell” Rating; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)’s Sentiment Is 1.48

Today, Peel Hunt kept their “Sell” rating on Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock in a note issued to clients and investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 43 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 29 cut down and sold stock positions in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.84 million shares, down from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 13.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 5.48 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 66.38 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

The stock increased 26.37% or GBX 167.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 803.2. About 8.23M shares traded or 233.27% up from the average. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 850’s average target is 5.83% above currents GBX 803.2 stock price. Just Eat had 53 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Jefferies maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Just Eat plc (LON:JE) earned “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Just Eat plc (LON:JE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 333.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. JE’s profit will be $477,328 for 2868.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Just Eat plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 11,829 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. The company has market cap of $484.27 million. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as firms, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. for 15,900 shares. Barr E S & Co owns 83,542 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 40,808 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.65% in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,949 shares.

