Just Eat (LON:JE) Investors: Deutsche Bank Keeps “Hold” Rating; Lear (LEA) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Lear Corp (LEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 202 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 155 sold and trimmed holdings in Lear Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 53.20 million shares, down from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lear Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 127 Increased: 127 New Position: 75.

Deutsche Bank restate their “Hold” rating on Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock in an analyst note sent to investors on 12 July.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation for 457,491 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 32,127 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 2.78% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 19,666 shares.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.33 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $256.21 million for 8.09 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Just Eat plc (LON:JE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 333.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. JE’s profit will be $477,334 for 2210.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Just Eat plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.24% or GBX 7.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 619. About 540,686 shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 4.22 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 51.16 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Among 4 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 810’s average target is 30.86% above currents GBX 619 stock price. Just Eat had 58 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Conviction Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 27 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Sell” on Monday, February 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy”. As per Monday, January 21, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, January 21 by Liberum Capital.