Jupiter Fund Management plc (LON:JUP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital; Tennessee Valley Authority (TVE) SI Increased By 2550%

Tennessee Valley Authority (NYSE:TVE) had an increase of 2550% in short interest. TVE’s SI was 137,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2550% from 5,200 shares previously. With 99,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Tennessee Valley Authority (NYSE:TVE)’s short sellers to cover TVE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 23,286 shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) has risen 3.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.13% the S&P500.

In an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Tuesday, 30 July, Shore Capital restate their “Hold” rating on Jupiter Fund Management plc (LON:JUP)‘s stock.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 1.75 billion GBP. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Jupiter Fund Management plc (LON:JUP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jupiter Fund Management plc has GBX 480 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 357.25’s average target is -6.65% below currents GBX 382.7 stock price. Jupiter Fund Management plc had 35 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by UBS. Shore Capital maintained the shares of JUP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Berenberg. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 19. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 6.

The stock increased 0.55% or GBX 2.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 382.7. About 168,302 shares traded. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

