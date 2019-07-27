Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Western Un Co (WU) Holding by $7.32 Million; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $886,440

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, up from 10,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 406,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.45M, up from 13.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 4.21M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,254 shares to 160,506 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,692 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Capital has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington invested in 3,014 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.41% or 664,836 shares. Private Na reported 4,636 shares stake. Premier Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,890 shares. 353 are held by Cypress Limited Liability Company. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Com holds 1.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,734 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 1,048 shares. Bluestein R H And has 53,249 shares for 5.18% of their portfolio. King Wealth stated it has 4,969 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 5.79% or 15,917 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 548 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 4,175 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $402,809 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 15,000 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). First Mercantile Tru Communications stated it has 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Oak Assocs Limited Oh stated it has 0.33% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Veritable Lp has 30,361 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 14,467 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 14,788 shares. Jensen Inv holds 40,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated invested in 16,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 195,732 shares. 364,000 were reported by Andra Ap. Victory Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 1.10 million shares.

