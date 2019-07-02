Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Visa (V) Holding by $7.80 Million; Fine Capital Partners LP Increased Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holding by $8.67 Million; Stock Value Rose

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 106,411 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 50,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 506,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.02M, up from 455,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.08. About 3.51M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 29,311 shares. Brinker holds 0.71% or 119,948 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap holds 0.04% or 23,116 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv reported 224,446 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 106,294 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Lc has 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Group Incorporated owns 1,927 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock has 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,144 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Hill Mgmt LP holds 4% or 282,544 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 2.28% or 52,509 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma accumulated 2.29% or 90,617 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has 0.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 18,664 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 27,111 shares to 56,099 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 63,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,316 shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,540 activity.