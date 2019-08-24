Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $775,637; As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) Stock Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $615,419

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 87,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44 million, up from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 319,276 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 40,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 219,559 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 178,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE)

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock christens new P-E fund with Authentic Brands stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 338,085 shares to 475,165 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appian Corp by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 74,634 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 6,957 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Invesco Ltd owns 5.51 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 25,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 595,222 shares. Regions holds 0% or 10,471 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 105,778 shares stake. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.02% or 165,918 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 448,284 shares. Mesirow Fincl reported 1.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 37,465 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.37% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proxima Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.19% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. by 251,432 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $179.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) by 179,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? In the Classroom! – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Stock Soared 22% Today – The Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Houghton Mifflin: Left For Dead, Even As Turnaround Taking Hold And Poised For Cyclical Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin: Another Opportunity For >70% Returns – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 326,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital has invested 0.05% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 24,373 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 446,976 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.02% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 52,381 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Jane Street Group Lc holds 15,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc invested in 53,195 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 9,015 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 6.96 million shares. Moreover, Ws Mgmt Lllp has 3.64% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 8.26M shares. Citigroup holds 48,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 144,906 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Lc invested in 0% or 156,723 shares.