Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $8.13 Million; Holder Comerica Bank Boosted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 64,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 157,807 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, up from 93,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 1387.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 65,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 70,371 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 4,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 856,259 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,655 shares to 68,681 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 22,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,217 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt holds 0.09% or 23,192 shares. 1,926 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 36,879 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 77,156 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 74,142 shares. The California-based L & S Incorporated has invested 0.13% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 30,444 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Utah Retirement System accumulated 23,621 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management Inc has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 787,132 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 488,256 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Raymond James Financial Services accumulated 13,089 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust owns 19 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 2,176 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sun Life Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.12% or 6,741 shares in its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv has 11,950 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.24% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Regions has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 18,576 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 730,000 shares. Asset Management owns 3,673 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 9,866 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited invested 6.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Western Capital Management has 2,564 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Granite Ltd reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,527 shares to 409,475 shares, valued at $17.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 153,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 938,101 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.