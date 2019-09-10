Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped By $8.19 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Shorts Up By 10.43%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. AVYA’s SI was 11.79 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 10.68M shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 8 days are for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s short sellers to cover AVYA’s short positions. The SI to Avaya Holdings Corp’s float is 10.79%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 1.18M shares traded. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has declined 41.27% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 15/05/2018 – Whitebox Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 06/03/2018 Avaya’s Mobile-First Mindset Helps San Jose Earthquakes Enhance Fan Engagement; 12/03/2018 – Avaya Holdings And Cybersecurity Specialist Post-Quantum to Collaborate on Identity-as-a-Service; 05/04/2018 – Avaya Holdings: CEO Jim Chirico Joining CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion; 05/04/2018 – Avaya Holdings Appoints Ed Nalbandian to President of Avaya Services; 22/05/2018 – Avaya Named a Leader by Gartner in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – D–VBA Avaya Maintenance and Break Fix Support – 36CA0B18Q2720; 23/04/2018 – Avaya Receives Channel lnfluencer Award From Channel Partners; 08/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Conference May 22

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 70.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd acquired 209,964 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 509,756 shares with $20.37M value, up from 299,792 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $199.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 8.92 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 6.10% above currents $46.08 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.66% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 64.13 million shares. Zweig owns 244,710 shares. Victory Inc reported 647,541 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 7,292 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Montgomery Management holds 0.28% or 15,966 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Llc reported 2.99% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Axa invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alleghany De owns 2.02 million shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.65% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 63,798 shares. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca reported 33,970 shares. Cambridge Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 144,645 were accumulated by Jones Companies Lllp.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 266,643 shares to 396,983 valued at $24.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 1.22M shares and now owns 233,374 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avaya +12% on strategic alternative talks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Avaya (AVYA) Takeover ‘Days’ Away – Sources – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Avaya Are Surging Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Avaya Mobile Experience Named TMC 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Avaya’s Stock Jumped 14% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.