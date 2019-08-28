Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $4.73 Million; Zoetis (ZTS) Holding Maintained by Sands Capital Management Llc

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 30,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 301,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, up from 270,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 38,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 173,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29M, down from 212,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.40M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.17 million shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $337.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 183,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5,074 shares to 52,229 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 2,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

