Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Fdx Advisors Raised Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) stake by 350.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 17,207 shares as Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 22,113 shares with $2.33M value, up from 4,906 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc Com now has $44.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 456,119 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 16,541 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 192,676 shares with $45.35 million value, down from 209,217 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $286.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $280.59. About 1.97M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $237 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 19,747 shares to 106,494 valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 73,632 shares and now owns 123,983 shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity. On Friday, July 19 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Inc, California-based fund reported 27,707 shares. 588,685 were accumulated by British Columbia Corporation. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa owns 4,548 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 2,655 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability. Oakbrook Investments has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 40,857 shares. Moreover, Cim Lc has 4.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 13.74% or 195,000 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 923 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Lp has 5.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 131,400 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 2.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3.19 million shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc holds 0.11% or 5,673 shares in its portfolio. Edmp reported 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Twin Tree Management Lp reported 17,893 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Ishares Tr Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) stake by 43,663 shares to 6,212 valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 4,620 shares and now owns 53,562 shares. Sp Global Inc Com was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Piper Jaffray maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.