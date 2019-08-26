Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed By $11.44 Million Its Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 53.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 286,997 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 251,782 shares with $25.49M value, down from 538,779 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $340.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.47. About 3.11M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) stake by 56.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $8.95M value, down from 460,000 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp (Put) now has $22.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 1.08 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,561 were reported by White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Principal Fincl holds 2.86 million shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 151,074 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 19,500 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 2.45M shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 9,785 are held by Burney. State Street stated it has 27.91 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 382,400 shares. Girard Partners has invested 0.3% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 1,877 shares. Proshare Limited Liability holds 1.79 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel: Cream Rises To The Top – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hormel Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hormel Foods To Continue Navigating Rough Waters In Near Term, BMO Says – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $44 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.25’s average target is -4.96% below currents $42.35 stock price. Hormel Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) stake by 3,932 shares to 29,423 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 74,650 shares and now owns 951,562 shares. Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) was raised too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.97% above currents $106.47 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,906 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Invs stated it has 2.08 million shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.67M shares. Washington Cap Management reported 18,830 shares stake. 4,962 were accumulated by Wendell David Associates. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 94,794 shares. 6,652 were reported by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 464,794 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 34.78 million shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Ca holds 0.85% or 65,795 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advsr Inc invested in 1.58% or 330,260 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,194 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 7,300 shares.