Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $3.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Upped Its Position in Yy (YY) by $2.38 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 90.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 53,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,618 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 58,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.44 million shares traded or 69.84% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 1.47M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Ltd reported 672 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 14,372 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Mngmt holds 27,757 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paradigm Capital Inc reported 85,800 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department invested in 0.07% or 4,576 shares. 203,766 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 7,300 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,025 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Choate Invest Advsrs holds 0.06% or 15,332 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 342,950 shares stake. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 24.89 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 209,964 shares to 509,756 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

