Jupiter Asset Management LTD Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted by $1.52 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 136,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 712,607 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.05M, up from 576,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 13,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 104,180 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 90,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,527 shares to 409,475 shares, valued at $17.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 40,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,391 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 9,500 shares to 310,100 shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 56,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.