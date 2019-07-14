Jupiter Asset Management LTD Stake In Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Was Boosted; Teradyne (Put) (TER) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (TER) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 263,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 273,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Teradyne Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.23 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 64,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,807 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, up from 93,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. Shares for $5.48 million were sold by JAGIELA MARK E. The insider Beecher Gregory R sold $989,021. $412,796 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was sold by Smith Gregory Stephen on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.27 million for 18.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,130 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 748,081 shares. 875,723 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Co. Renaissance Limited Liability Com reported 4.10 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 19,000 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 19,645 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sandler Capital, New York-based fund reported 319,983 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 62,139 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 114,963 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 153,715 shares. Kempen Cap Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 197,257 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 6,150 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51,550 shares to 151,550 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 28,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 16,650 shares to 272,458 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 338,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 18,350 shares.