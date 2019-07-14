Jupiter Asset Management LTD Stake In Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Was Increased; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Keating Investment Counselors Cut by $1.62 Million Its Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 724.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 27,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 3,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,805 shares to 84,432 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 213,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,676 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 59,193 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 707,463 shares. Bragg invested in 0.18% or 8,797 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 325 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 23,433 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,380 shares. 24,707 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. 1,991 are held by Lakeview Capital Limited Co. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc reported 2,973 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak owns 1.58% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,915 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated owns 1.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 42,050 shares. 29,100 were reported by Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Company reported 200 shares stake. Overbrook Mgmt holds 8,845 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock or 3,803 shares. Shares for $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 348,204 shares. The California-based Hutchinson Ca has invested 4.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hills Bancorp Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 106,827 shares. Ls Investment Limited Com reported 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt holds 0.29% or 20,946 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 0.45% or 19,933 shares. 115,779 were accumulated by Guardian Invest Mngmt. Private Harbour Inv And Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 32,336 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated owns 665,499 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Qs Investors Lc holds 0.14% or 243,837 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Mngmt Lc reported 4.5% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.