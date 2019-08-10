Jupiter Asset Management LTD Stake In American Tower New (AMT) Was Has Lifted; Unum Group (UNM) Stock Price Declined While Gam Holding Ag Has Cut Its Position by $957,627

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 29,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 42,775 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 146.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 73,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 123,983 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, up from 50,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 15,582 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 3,422 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 403,574 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Landscape Cap Lc stated it has 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York holds 0% or 96 shares. Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 33,217 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 143,457 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 20,661 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 41,101 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 71,156 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). American Group Inc accumulated 75,915 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 203,360 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 21,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 16 shares. 656,664 were reported by Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited. 4,367 were accumulated by Argent Trust Communication. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern stated it has 1.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Invsts owns 5.74 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1,640 shares. Bath Savings, Maine-based fund reported 61,830 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1,046 shares. Cullinan Incorporated invested in 49,870 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.96% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Horrell Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.3% stake. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Novare Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,222 shares. 1,140 are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt.

