Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stake; Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) stake by 32.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd acquired 36,449 shares as Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 149,539 shares with $8.92 million value, up from 113,090 last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 159,729 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 17 funds started new or increased holdings, while 18 sold and reduced their stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 2.22 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 11,345 shares to 22,986 valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 27,111 shares and now owns 56,099 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. $1.64 million worth of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was sold by Faitelson Yakov.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadian Management Limited Partnership holds 1.17% or 502,100 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 796,303 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 5,130 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 85 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested in 3,549 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 26,632 shares. Bailard holds 0.06% or 15,950 shares in its portfolio. Coe Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 17,610 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Citadel Advsr stated it has 70,213 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Int Grp Inc has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 18,005 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 12,806 shares. Citigroup holds 9,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Varonis Systems had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) earned “Hold” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 12. Wedbush maintained Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. JMP Securities downgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Varonis Systems Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. for 329,884 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 62,100 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 61,748 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 62,300 shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $488.79 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce August, September and October Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DFP: A Strong Vote From Our Holy Grail CEF Screen – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred And Income Fund, Inc. (DFP): A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2016. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flaherty & Crumrine Cut Distributions On Preferred Stock CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund declares $0.143 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.