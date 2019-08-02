Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Stock Price Rose; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.61 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 67.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 118,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 295,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 177,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 5.42 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 5.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Incorporated holds 1.86% or 194,450 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca has 0.71% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 98,805 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). E&G Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 10,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance Company has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Diligent Invsts Ltd Com invested in 0.4% or 17,874 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 15,309 shares. Illinois-based Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Penobscot Investment Communications owns 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 16,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 18,621 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc stated it has 27,685 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia owns 212,020 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 23,540 shares in its portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 107,238 shares to 149,743 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,277 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,627 shares to 9,499 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,289 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alexandria Llc has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Retail Bank reported 0.12% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 2.69 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citigroup Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.14 million shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 66 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 453,973 were reported by Country Tru Comml Bank. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,048 shares. Baillie Gifford And Company holds 0.01% or 110,529 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 123,179 shares. 879 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al has invested 1.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Essex Fincl Service has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).