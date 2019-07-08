Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $322,740 as Share Price Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) Has Lowered by $1.57 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 109.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,740 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $184.89. About 192,324 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 58,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, down from 502,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 1.76M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. The insider Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,097 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $136.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 47,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Yorktown Management & holds 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 8,200 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 18,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loeb Partners reported 557 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company holds 4.18 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Springowl Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 670,000 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Limited reported 55,965 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group owns 714,074 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 24,054 shares to 133,537 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,277 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. Freda Fabrizio had sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Limited Company owns 25,944 shares. Argent Tru invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pitcairn reported 24,202 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.09% or 99,790 shares in its portfolio. Alley Ltd Liability Com reported 21,708 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). United Kingdom-based Sarasin And Prtn Llp has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers Comml Bank reported 0.09% stake. Dsam Partners (London) Limited has 15,785 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 3,667 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.68% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 27,576 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 8,606 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 49,771 shares.