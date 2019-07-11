Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $616,000; Market Valuation Declined; As Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Increased by $405,032 Its Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 7.02M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 4391.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 50,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, up from 1,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 203,996 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has declined 16.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1 were reported by Strs Ohio. Northeast Consultants owns 55,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Synovus Fin Corp owns 588 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Foundation Resources Management stated it has 167,783 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5.35M shares. Diligent Invsts Llc holds 14,929 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 338 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 135,600 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Primecap Ca stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 81,776 shares to 73,308 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 24,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,537 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Inc owns 12,510 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 159 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny stated it has 7,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 27,100 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 127,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). California Employees Retirement owns 531,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invs owns 46,811 shares. 184,311 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 51,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 42,757 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability invested in 186,710 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 70,185 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Llc holds 0.03% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio.