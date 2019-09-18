Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake; As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Share Price Rose, Albert D Mason Has Cut Its Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 8,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 241,655 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 232,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 6.72 million shares traded or 443.65% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 9,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 27,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 37,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 840,729 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp holds 64,933 shares. Jefferies Group reported 5,416 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.69% or 711,688 shares. Sun Life accumulated 132 shares. 17.53 million are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Green Square Cap Limited Company invested in 4,637 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). National Pension Serv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.21 million were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Aqr Capital Llc stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,413 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

