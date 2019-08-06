Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $7.33 Million; Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Stake by $11.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 144,838 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS, ILG CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 44,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 190,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.47 million, up from 146,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $99.57. About 1.86 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 97,733 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $119.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 230,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 2,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co reported 2,163 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Pentwater Management Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap LP reported 28,098 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. United Financial Advisers Ltd Com invested in 3,330 shares. Citadel Llc owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 49,326 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Pnc Fin Grp holds 0% or 12,149 shares in its portfolio. Nantahala Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 1.79% or 612,705 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 1,938 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7,870 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 13,457 shares.

