Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position; Soros Fund Management Trimmed Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding By $369,297

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) stake by 41.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as Ii Vi Inc (IIVI)’s stock declined 3.84%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 14,042 shares with $523,000 value, down from 24,023 last quarter. Ii Vi Inc now has $2.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 340,665 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 68.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd acquired 64,048 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 157,807 shares with $20.20M value, up from 93,759 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $56.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 616,144 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. Wagner David G sold $77,001 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Thursday, January 17. SADASIVAM SHAKER bought $493,496 worth of stock or 14,250 shares.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.71M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 241,723 shares to 325,000 valued at $28.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arris International Plc stake by 236,186 shares and now owns 315,186 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. II-VI Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 349,299 shares. 18,906 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 7,267 were accumulated by Winfield. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 183,362 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 65 shares. Putnam Invs Llc owns 88,300 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.38% stake. Scout Invests reported 158,500 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 35,532 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 498,723 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 11,218 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136 target in Friday, March 22 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 14 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral”.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) stake by 1.00M shares to 4.30M valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 118,060 shares and now owns 3,958 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 1.22 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 8,730 shares. Bamco New York stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cutler Limited Com holds 51,307 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,295 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 80,681 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 91,941 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 10,749 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. South State Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 7,761 shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 2.1% or 5.91M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership accumulated 9,695 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Conning Inc stated it has 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).