Jupiter Asset Management LTD Position in Jd Com (JD) Trimmed by $551,610; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Boosted by Suvretta Capital Management Llc

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 18,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 828,469 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.09M, down from 846,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 8.95 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 443.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 399,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 489,590 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.22 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $387.58. About 1.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinduoduo Goes Parabolic – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JD.Com Is Fine, but JD Stock Needs a Poke – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Stockâ€™s Problems Go Beyond the U.S.-China Trade War – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4,500 shares to 652,273 shares, valued at $74.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.43M for 61.44 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares to 722,000 shares, valued at $53.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing Scorched by NTSB Report on 737 Max Crashes – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Knew Prolonged 737 MAX Grounding Could Happen – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These are metro Orlando’s 11 biggest defense contracts so far this year – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.