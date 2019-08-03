Jupiter Asset Management LTD Position in Global Pmts (GPN) Upped by $11.88 Million as Valuation Rose; As Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised by $620,750 Its Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 87,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 256,955 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 169,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.48. About 1.37M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $584,985 activity. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $86,037 was made by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M on Thursday, February 14. JACOBS WILLIAM I had sold 600 shares worth $73,746.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs reported 14,065 shares stake. Hrt Llc holds 1,939 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 124 are held by Advisory Networks Llc. Capital Int Ca holds 0.66% or 40,717 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund owns 3,133 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited has 7,263 shares. 38,200 are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,850 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited accumulated 9,371 shares. Blair William Com Il stated it has 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.04% or 38,202 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 13,720 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 26,515 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 194,568 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 266,643 shares to 396,983 shares, valued at $24.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 45,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,397 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,530 shares to 207,694 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 111,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,020 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

