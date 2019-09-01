Jupiter Asset Management LTD Position in Citigroup (C) Cut by $16.53 Million as Stock Rose; Kingdon Capital Management Lowered Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding as Market Value Rose

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.26 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 266,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 396,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71M, down from 663,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares to 538,291 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 173,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 63,000 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $39.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 74,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

