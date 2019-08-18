Jupiter Asset Management LTD Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Theleme Partners Llp Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Boosted by $73.40 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 78,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 232,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43 million, down from 310,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78 million, up from 15.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12,169 shares to 114,456 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 73,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Express Co (AXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is American Express A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 0.13% or 5,380 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 59,072 shares. Bragg Advsr invested 1.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Personal Fincl invested in 150 shares. 61 are owned by Qci Asset Inc New York. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 77,290 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4,127 shares. Front Barnett Lc holds 1.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 77,403 shares. Moreover, Epoch Invest Prtn has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 56,237 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.15% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 493,894 shares. M Incorporated reported 4,779 shares stake. Cordasco Finance Net has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Company holds 15,183 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nottingham has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,200 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.