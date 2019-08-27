Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $4.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by $438,450

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 38,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 173,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29 million, down from 212,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 267,482 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 5,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 11,706 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 6,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 70,959 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Co invested in 2.09% or 95,712 shares. Fragasso Group Inc reported 25,385 shares stake. Bank Of America Corp De has 27.53 million shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 440,118 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Co. Michigan-based Arcadia Management Mi has invested 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mariner Llc has 288,258 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 6,432 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions. Parsons Cap Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 51,867 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 262,997 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Petrus Lta reported 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hendley And Inc owns 20,383 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,118 shares. Opus holds 51,000 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 62,150 shares to 131,515 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.36 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

