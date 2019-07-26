Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $9.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Baupost Group Has Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 107,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,743 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 256,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.46. About 1.64 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59M, down from 14.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 405,121 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 157,181 shares to 903,098 shares, valued at $26.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 324,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic closes Titan Spine buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Ltd owns 85,790 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 0.08% stake. Golub Gru Llc invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Prudential Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,400 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1,307 shares. Moreover, Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 108,927 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,836 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc stated it has 9,584 shares. Aviance Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 4,851 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc invested in 296,266 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 643 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,420 shares. 13.25M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co. Advisory Research has 0.37% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 210,007 shares.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cheniere Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chesapeake Stock Can Be Rescued by Exports – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $698.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 390,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Napier Park Capital (Us) LP owns 15,000 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 3,316 shares. Pnc Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Frontier Inv Mgmt owns 32,319 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 394 shares. Advisory Network Lc holds 1,904 shares. Usca Ria Lc owns 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,928 shares. Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.63% or 26,800 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 2,128 shares. Credit Capital Investments Lc owns 0.29% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,000 shares. Royal London Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Texas-based Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).