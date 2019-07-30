Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position in Prologis (PLD) by $5.32 Million; Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holder Karpus Management Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 75,095 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 74,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 105,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 488,815 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.15% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Foundry Prns Limited Liability holds 94,940 shares. Waterfront Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 120,000 shares. Bartlett & Communications Ltd holds 649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 4,540 shares. Bamco has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Benjamin F Edwards Company invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 23,995 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 1,979 shares. Northern has 10.85 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 1.96% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). M&T Financial Bank Corp owns 66,053 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc holds 5,801 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.19 million shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 24,054 shares to 133,537 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 69,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,424 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Etf (VB) by 87,660 shares to 674,551 shares, valued at $104.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 202,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW).