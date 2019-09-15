Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $1.33 Million; Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Position by $465,000

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 5,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 107,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11 million, up from 102,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $265.22. About 248,857 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 330,601 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Performance; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 Third Point Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Conversion of Securities; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Third Point is in talks with investment banks about arranging the SPAC’s IPO later this year, which could raise hundreds of millions of dollars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 16,404 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jane Street Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 138,399 shares. Services owns 141 shares. Putnam Invs accumulated 242,007 shares. 992 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 8,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 298 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 204,241 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.32% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Legal And General Gru Public Limited holds 0.23% or 1.64 million shares. Montag A And Assoc stated it has 0.36% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Davis R M has 1.87% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.17% or 54,384 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 215,250 shares to 18,124 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 284,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,706 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 245,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 24,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 10,008 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 863,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 929,021 shares in its portfolio. 47,730 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 472,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Co invested in 0.23% or 88,300 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 164,296 shares. Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Systematic Finance Management LP has invested 0.03% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60 million for 4.49 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

