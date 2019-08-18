Jupiter Asset Management LTD Increased Its Visa (V) Stake by $7.80 Million; 51Job (JOBS) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Upped Holding

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 50,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 506,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.02M, up from 455,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.31 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 149,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 135,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 213,123 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares to 230,700 shares, valued at $69.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,800 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 230,729 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 151,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,468 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.