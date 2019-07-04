Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Upped Holding in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT); Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Position by $1.53 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 176,884 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,423 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 25,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.18. About 68,555 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – CO AND IBT, REPRESENTING ALLEGIANT DISPATCHERS, REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON FIRST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/04/2018 – Allegiant Announces 5 New Nonstop Routes With Fares As Low As $49; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q EPS $3.42, EST. $2.99; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With Intl Brotherhood of Teamsters; 06/03/2018 Allegiant Air Mechanics And Related Classifications Join Teamsters

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 38,738 shares to 173,780 shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 78,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 248 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 2,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 368 shares. Fmr Llc holds 413,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 109,756 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 227 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp stated it has 36,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cap Investment Ser Of America reported 87,153 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc has 2,001 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 483,840 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 5,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Rk Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 5.07% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). 14,157 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.